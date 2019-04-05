Patrick Mahomes willing to have throwing contest with Josh Allen

Getty Images

Josh Allen can throw a football over a mountain. So can Patrick Mahomes, side-armed and looking the other direction.

So the Chiefs quarterback had a good-natured response to the suggestion of him and the Bills quarterback going head-to-head in a test of arm strength.

While receiving an award in Rochester, N.Y., Mahomes acknowledged the offseason challenge of a throwing contest from Allen.

“Josh is a great dude,” Mahomes said, via Alex Brasky of the Batavia News. “But no one that I’ve known has been able to throw a ball farther than me. I’ve never seen Josh throw in person but maybe next offseason we can set something up [to see who can throw farther].

“Hopefully I can get him to come down to Kansas City, and we can do something for charity. It’s going to take at least 85 yards to win.”

While it’s not a pickup basketball game, it’s unlikely their respective teams want this happening, but it’s fun to speculate about.

The two passers have a link beyond big arms, as the Chiefs acquired the pick to take Mahomes in a trade with the Bills during the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bills got their franchise quarterback a year later, while Mahomes was busy throwing 50 touchdowns and winning an MVP.