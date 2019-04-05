Raiders sign former AAF DE Alex Barrett

Getty Images

The Raiders signed defensive end Alex Barrett, the team announced. He last played for the San Diego Fleet in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Barrett, 25, played two games with the Lions in 2017.

He was on and off the Lions’ practice squad the past two seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State.

Barrett made 15 tackles and two sacks in eight games with the Fleet.

He becomes the 13th player from the AAF to sign an NFL contract since the Alliance folded.