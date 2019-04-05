Raiders sign Jordan Richards

Getty Images

The Raiders added another free agent to their roster on Friday afternoon.

The team announced that they have signed safety Jordan Richards. It’s their second addition of the day as they previously added former AAF defensive end Alex Barrett to the defense.

Richards was a 2015 second-round pick by the Patriots and spent the first three years of his career in New England. He was traded to the Falcons for a 2020 seventh-round pick last summer.

Richards started 12 of the 15 games he played for Atlanta last season and recorded 39 tackles over those appearances. He joins fellow free agent addition Lamarcus Joyner, Karl Joseph and Erik Harris at safety in Oakland.