Rashaad Coward signs ERFA tender with Bears

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward was left with a fairly easy decision once the Bears tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Coward could sign the tender and play out the year with Chicago or he could opt to not play as the Bears owned his rights by virtue of tendering him the deal in the first place. Coward made the easy choice on Friday.

The Bears announced on Friday that Coward signed his tender. That should have him ready to go once the Bears are free to start their offseason program on April 15.

Coward signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and was a defensive lineman when he made his regular season debut late that year. He moved to offensive line last season, but did not appear in any games.