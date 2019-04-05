Ravens will sign Seth Roberts

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that he wants some rough and tough guys at wide receiver and it appears the team has found one they believe fits the bill.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are signing Seth Roberts. Roberts was released by the Raiders earlier this week.

Roberts signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2014 and made his regular season debut with the team the next year. He appeared in 62 games and caught 158 passes for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns for Oakland.

Roberts is the first new addition to the Ravens receiving corps this offseason. John Brown left as a free agent and Michael Crabtree was released, which leaves Willie Snead and Chris Moore on hand as wideouts who caught passes last season. 2018 draft picks Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott are also on the roster after serving as observers during their rookie campaign.