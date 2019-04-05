Report: Steelers to sign former AAF C J.C. Hassenauer

Getty Images

The Steelers are the latest team to round out their offseason roster with a player cut loose when the Alliance of American Football ceased operating earlier this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team is set to sign center J.C. Hassenauer. A physical will be required before the deal becomes official.

Hassenauer played his college ball at Alabama and signed with the Falcons after going undrafted last year. Hassenauer appeared in four preseason games last summer and spent time on Atlanta’s practice squad before moving on to play for the Birmingham Iron this year.

Maurkice Pouncey is the starting center in Pittsburgh with B.J. Finney on hand as his backup.