Report: UCF loses more than $1 million over AAF implosion

AP

When it comes to the disappearance of the Alliance of American Football, players won’t be the only ones left holding the bag.

According to WFTV.com, the University of Central Florida will lose more than $1 million as a result of the shuttering of the league. Per the report, the AAF did not pay UCF under a lease that made the school’s football stadium available for Orlando Apollos home games. Apparently, the school never sent an invoice to the team.

Now, it’s likely too late to do anything, other than get in line with all other creditors for whatever carcass is available to be picked over in bankruptcy.

The Apollos had average attendance in the range of 20,000 per game.

It will be interesting to see how many similar stories emerge in the coming days, as the dust continues to settle on a league that obviously wasn’t sufficiently funded to get through its initial season.