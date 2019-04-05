Report: Washington agrees to deal with ex-Orlando Apollos DE Andrew Ankrah

AP

Add Washington to the list of teams plucking former AAF players for their offseason rosters.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the team has agreed to terms with defensive end Andrew Ankrah. He adds that no deal has officially been signed at this point, but it seems likely to go through as long as Ankrah passes his physical.

Ankrah was playing for the Orlando Apollos and former Washington head coach Steve Spurrier before the league halted operations eight games into its inaugural season. He had 14 tackles and three sacks before the curtain dropped on the league.

Ankrah played for James Madison in college and finished his time in school with 26.5 sacks. He went undrafted last year and didn’t wind up signing with any NFL team as a free agent.