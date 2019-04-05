Robby Anderson eager to thrive in an Adam Gase offense

Getty Images

Robby Anderson has 1,693 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons for the New York Jets. However, he thinks he can become even more productive under new head coach Adam Gase.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Anderson subtly gave a shot at former offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates while discussing his excitement to play for Gase.

“Now I have a coach that’s going to utilize me as a player and not just make me run straight down the field,” Anderson said. “I was kind of put in a box. I know this year it’s going to be lights out.”

Anderson has already become a productive NFL receiver despite entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He made the Jets that season as a rookie and played in all 16 games with eight starts. He caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns before becoming a full-time starter in 2017. He set career highs with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season in the league.

Anderson also said he believes he’s shown he’s worthy of receiving 10 targets per game. His career-high for targets was 114 in 2017 over 16 games. Only five receivers in the league averaged more than 10 targets a game last year: Julio Jones (170), Davante Adams (169), Antonio Brown (168), JuJu Smith-Schuster (166) and DeAndre Hopkins (163).

The Jets gave Anderson a second-round tender as a restricted free agent last month. If/When signed, it will pay Anderson $3.095 million for the 2019 season.