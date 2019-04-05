Russell Wilson’s contract becomes first ownership challenge for Jody Allen

April 5, 2019
When long-time Seahawks owner Paul Allen died last year, his sister, Jody, became responsible for the team. And Jody Allen currently is facing her first real challenge as the person in charge of the Seahawks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson wants a long-term contract by April 15. He sent a message last month on The Tonight Show that he’d like to be the highest-paid player in league history. Given that we now know that negotiations were occurring when those comments were made, the message becomes even more obvious.

So how will the message be received? Like her brother consistently did, Jody Allen likely will be inclined to delegate the decision-making process to the team’s primary football employees: G.M. John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

But what if the dealbreaker becomes a willingness to tie Wilson’s pay to a fixed percentage of the salary cap? Schneider and Carroll may not want to go there, but if that’s the only way to sidestep a Kirk Cousins-style franchise-tag dance (which starts at $30.34 million, continues at $36.4 million, and culminates at $52.43 million), that may be the only way to go.

Ultimately, Jody Allen will need to sign off on whatever approach is chosen — and to sign what could be a gigantic check. Wilson has the leverage to become the highest-paid player in league history, and quite possibly to finagle an unprecedented term that would protect him against being leapfrogged repeatedly as the cap continues to grow, which it surely will given a new labor deal, new TV deals, and the growth of legalized gambling. If the Seahawks choose not to give him that kind of protection, they’ll be activating a launch sequence that could result in Wilson landing on a different roster, by 2022 or 2023.

11 responses to “Russell Wilson’s contract becomes first ownership challenge for Jody Allen

  3. IF that’s the only way to avoid the “dance” . . . . then agree to do the “dance”.

    Tag him twice and let him go.

  4. Generally, my gut is to side with labor over management, but if Wilson wants salary protection, then don’t sign a long term deal. Also, the increasing caps is often used to pay other players on the team when their time comes up. If anything, fellow players should consider placing a salary cap on the quarterback and kickers because these persons have a longer career span due to rules that protect them from injury. The new cba should consider the players position wit regard to salary structure and tags. It is kind of wrong for a running back cannot really get to free agency until the of the end of his career while a good quarterback is at free agency at 25% of career span.

  5. The best option is to trade him or let him go.

    He isn’t worth being the highest paid player. While he has done a good job, he is getting older and quite frankly he isn’t delivering the results he did when he was younger. Is it his fault? Maybe, maybe not, however moving on might just be the right thing to do.

  6. He will likely become the highest paid player no matter where he signs. That is until the next player surpasses the amount. Elite QBs will always continue this trend. Russell will become the highest paid player until Mahomes signs his first mega deal. And so on and so forth. . .

    Not really much of a story. Secure Russell and get it over with.

    Go HAWKS

  7. I like Russell, I think he is a great QB, but he is replaceable, cripple the franchise for years is not a good strategy. Ask the Packers how that’s going.

  9. So torn on this. Would absolutely hate to see him go, as it would push the squad back several years in terms of their ability to compete for a deep playoff run (post departure). However I’d also hate to see the Hawks be completely crippled in their ability to put a strong team around him.

    As a fan, all I guess we can do is trust in PC/JS to make the right call.

  11. It really is not the owner’s decision how much Wilson is paid because there is a salary cap. As a result the team will absolutely certainly make money even if the team is so bad that they play in front of an empty stadium. The real decision is whether Petey will remain coach and whether Snide will remain GM and that decision will likely be made in 2021. Coach and GM salaries are not covered by the salary cap, so it comes out of the owner’s pockets.

    Petey is going to 70 years old soon. He is not going to have another 30 years of coaching left, to paraphrase Jerry Jones, so he wants to win a Super Bowl now. His best chance of winning another SB will be keeping Wilson for the time being because he has virtually no time to develop a young quarterback even if he can draft the best one available by, say, trading Wilson to the New York Giants for their 2 first round picks, as some have suggested. The flip side though is that if Wilson is really not good enough to win the Super Bowl, then Petey will be stuck with him until he retires. Does Petey want to put all his Super Bowl hopes on Wilson or does he want a chance to change quarterbacks if Wilson cannot bring him another ring the next 2 years. Therefore the way Petey is thinking is likely the determining factor on how long a contract and how much money Wilson will get.

