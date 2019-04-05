Sean McVay’s house burglarized

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay’s home was burglarized Thursday night, with masked bandits getting away with $20,000 worth of jewelry and purses, TMZ.com reports.

No one was at McVay’s Los Angeles home when three men broke in by smashing the back door.

The burglars set off the security system in the house, alerting police, but the men were gone when police arrived.

Damages to the house are being assessed.

Police told TMZ they have video from McVay’s home and from that of a neighbor.

Receiver Robert Woods had his home broken into last year during a Thursday night game. Those thieves, who also hit the homes of Rihanna and Christina Milian and Yasiel Puig, were caught in October.