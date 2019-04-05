Source: Packers dispute characterization of Murphy-Rodgers call

Getty Images

Thursday’s bombshell factory from Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com including an ominous characterization of a phone call between Packers CEO Mark Murphy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Per Dunne, Murphy told Rodgers “don’t be the problem” after informing Rodgers that a new coach had been hired without his input.

The Packers have yet to address any aspect of Dunne’s story. However, a team source tells PFT that the Packers specifically dispute the claim that Murphy told Rodgers “don’t be the problem” and generally dispute the notion that the call was anything other than positive.

This doesn’t mean the Packers agree with the rest of the report; they’re opting as an organization to focus on the future. (It also doesn’t mean Dunne’s report regarding the phone call isn’t accurate. The news here is only that, privately, the Packers do not agree with the manner in which it was described.)

It’s believed that Rodgers will speak to reporters next week, in connection with the launch of the offseason workout program. It’s expected that Rodgers will echo publicly what the Packers believe privately.