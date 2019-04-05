Source: Packers dispute characterization of Murphy-Rodgers call

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
Thursday’s bombshell factory from Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com including an ominous characterization of a phone call between Packers CEO Mark Murphy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Per Dunne, Murphy told Rodgers “don’t be the problem” after informing Rodgers that a new coach had been hired without his input.

The Packers have yet to address any aspect of Dunne’s story. However, a team source tells PFT that the Packers specifically dispute the claim that Murphy told Rodgers “don’t be the problem” and generally dispute the notion that the call was anything other than positive.

This doesn’t mean the Packers agree with the rest of the report; they’re opting as an organization to focus on the future. (It also doesn’t mean Dunne’s report regarding the phone call isn’t accurate. The news here is only that, privately, the Packers do not agree with the manner in which it was described.)

It’s believed that Rodgers will speak to reporters next week, in connection with the launch of the offseason workout program. It’s expected that Rodgers will echo publicly what the Packers believe privately.

21 responses to “Source: Packers dispute characterization of Murphy-Rodgers call

  1. Why cant anyone just own up to the truth anymore? Geez, be a man and quit lying

  3. This is the beginning of the end of Rodgers in Green Bay. A trade is coming. These leaks are from within the organization, and Rodgers will not put up with the brass undermining him. A trade demand is coming.

    Stay tuned…

  6. I am incredibly greatful for all the bulletin board material. Aaron probably hasn’t felt even half this disrespected since draft day.

    And oh how he made them all pay.

  7. This is the beginning of the end of Rodgers in Green Bay. A trade is coming. These leaks are from within the organization, and Rodgers will not put up with the brass undermining him. A trade demand is coming.
    =====

    SMH

    $80,300,000 cap hit.

    Its impossible this season. L-I-T-E-R-A-L-L-Y impossible.

  8. Like sands through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives….the draft, work outs, preseason needs to get here cause all the reports are like a soap opera lately. Im almost, missing the daily constant reporting on Kapernick. lol

  9. Sounds like the Packers have a real soap opera going on. Maybe having defined owners (not selling worthless shares of stock to fans and calling them “owners”) like all of the other teams would help. I can’t say I’m not loving it.

  10. I would personally like to know who the “unnamed source” was that is privy to private phone conversations between a team president and the QB. It has to be a very small circle of people, and I would imagine it would be easy to find out who, and that person may just find them self out of work.

  13. You know, you could report the numerous current and former Packer players who’ve called this story complete garbage.
    That list includes, James Jones, John Kuhn, Casey Hayward, Chris Banjo, Davante Adams, as well as many others.
    All of them have been quite vocal in not only refuting much of this gossip-fest, but some were downright confused by it.

  15. This is the begining of the new Rodgers in Green Bay and the team anew in general. The chip on his shoulder is now a boulder. And he needed that back. The Packers would not trade Rodgers. No team would do so. To say so is very short sighted and silly.

  16. Most of these comments are the anonymous backbiting from disgruntled sources – but let’s say some of it is true… what should the Packers be doing?
    Hmmm – new GM with wholly new approach, new leadership and accountability structure, new head coach…
    If I were a purple fan {nausea}, I might chuckle at these offseason news stories and then worry that the Packers still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league and are giving him weapons to work with.

  18. Never has one sentence, which may or may not have even been said, caused so many haters to get their undies in a bind. It’s going to be an annual holiday in the twin cities I hear.

  19. Why, johngalt, would we worry about a team that hasn’t beaten us in over 2 years. Vikings own the Pack…

  20. The more I read the more this reminds me of the fiction Wickersham authored about bad blood between BB, TB, and Robert Kraft. Who said that Murphy said that to AR? Murphy hasn’t admitted it. Did AR say something? Was someone tapping the phone line? Seems a bit of a stretch, just like the make believe story about the Patriots. Who really believes anything that comes from “unnamed sources”?

  21. The damage control is now in high gear. Must deflect and provide a new spin. The new headline is, “All is well, a new era has begun!”

