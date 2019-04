Getty Images

The dispersal of former AAF players continues, with one headed to Pittsburgh.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, former Birmingham Iron defensive back Jack Tocho is expected to sign with the Steelers.

Tocho was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of N.C. State.

He spent most of 2017 on the Vikings practice squad, and spent some time on Washington’s practice squad last year.