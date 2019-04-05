Twelve AAF players have found jobs with NFL teams

AP

Players from the Alliance of American Football were given the green light to sign with NFL teams on Thursday and eleven of them have found new homes already.

The Panthers have shown the most interest in players with experience in the short-lived league. They signed wide receiver Rashad Ross on Thursday and then added three offensive linemen on Friday. Brandon Greene, Parker Collins and Kitt O’Brien will all try for an extended stay in Carolina.

The Steelers and Vikings have each signed two players from the short-lived league. Defensive back Jack Tocho and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer landed in Pittsburgh while the Vikings added San Antonio Commanders teammates Derron Smith and Duke Thomas to their secondary.

Browns quarterback Garrett Gilbert, Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby, Washington defensive end Andrew Ankrah and Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser have also jumped leagues this week. Given the space on rosters around the league and the chance to look at players in offseason programs as they continue to get underway around the league, there will likely be more to come in the next couple of weeks.