Vikings cornerback Holton Hill hit with four-game suspension

Getty Images

The Vikings lost a young contributor for the first month of the season.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hill made the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from Texas, and ended up starting three games for them. He had one interception.

The Vikings added a pair of defensive backs from the AAF this week, maintaining some degree of depth there.