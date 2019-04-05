Vikings sign Derron Smith

Getty Images

The Vikings apparently liked what they saw from the San Antonio Commanders secondary during the team’s brief run in the Alliance of American Football.

Minnesota made a formal announcement that they signed defensive back Duke Thomas and they also announced that they have signed Derron Smith. Smith was Thomas’ teammate in San Antonio and the safety had three interceptions for the Commanders this year.

Smith was a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Bengals and played 31 games for the team before being released in November 2017. Smith wound up with the Browns and appeared in seven more games before the year was out. He failed to make the Cleveland roster out of camp in 2018.

Smith has 17 career tackles in the NFL and will try to add to that total in Minnesota this year.