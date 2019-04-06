Bengals waive Mark Walton

Getty Images

These aren’t your father’s Bengals.

The team that once provided consistent safe harbor for players who found trouble away from the field has taken a stand, waiving running back Mark Walton.

The Bengals invested a fourth-round pick in Walton last year. But he has been arrested three times this offseason.

“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”

Walton surrendered to authorities two days ago on felony charges of possession of a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, and reckless driving.

As a rookie, Walton appeared in fourteen games. He had 14 carries for 34 yards, and five catches for 41. The Miami native, who played at the University of Miami, will be subject to waivers. It would be a shock if anyone claims him.