Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys turned second tag into a fair deal

Pittsburgh Steelers, take note. The Dallas Cowboys have shown you and the rest of the league how to properly structure a long-term deal for a player who is restricted by the franchise tag.

With $20.56 million on the books for 2019 — and a chance to make $29.6 million under a third franchise tag in 2020 — Lawrence swapped the tag in the hand for a long-term deal that made sense for both sides.

Albert Breer of SI.com has posted the cash flow generated by the new long-term deal. And the key comes from the first two years: Lawrence gets $31.1 million in 2019 and $16.9 million in 2020, fully guaranteed.

That’s $48 million over two years. While $2.1 million less than the $50.1 million he would have made under the franchise tag over the next two years, it’s also more than the franchise tag/transition tag two-step that the Cowboys could have attempted, which would have resulted in $20.56 million in 2019 and $24.672 million in 2020, for a total of $45.23 million.

Lawrence also has $17 million in 2021 that is guaranteed for injury at signing, and that amount becomes fully guaranteed in March of 2020 — not March of 2021. This means that he’ll either get $65 million for three years or $48 million for one year, and a trip to the open market.

To get that security, Lawrence had to agree to a pair of non-guaranteed years on the back and, at $19 million in 2022 and $21 million in 2023. There’s a chance that increases in the salary cap, along with other contracts signed in the interim, will make those numbers seem pedestrian by then. There’s also a chance the Cowboys won’t honor the non-guaranteed years. Regardless, he’s getting either $48 million for one year or $65 million for three, which makes it worth the risk that he’ll either be underpaid or cut loose in 2022.

And if the Steelers were willing (they’re definitely able) to structure contracts this way, running back Le'Veon Bell would still be on the team. But because Pittsburgh stubbornly refuses to fully guarantee money beyond the first year of a contract, it never made sense for Bell to trade in a one-year fully-guaranteed franchise tender for a long-term deal with no clear commitment beyond the first season.

  1. For anyone not paying attention…Stephen Jones now runs the Cowboys…They’ve drafted as well as anyone and they pay their players!!! The only reason they haven’t had any success in the playoffs is because they have one of the worst Head Coaches in the league…and since Stephen is in control and not Jerry…Garrett will not be resigned after this year…

  3. Great teaching moment. If injured, do not get surgery and you will be paid 100 Million.

  7. And if the Steelers were willing (they’re definitely able) to structure contracts this way, running back Le’Veon Bell would still be on the team.

    You mean like giving away $48M over the first two years of a contract? That wouldn’t have made Bell happy either because he thought he could get $100M guaranteed from the Steelers. I don’t call that unwilling to structure contracts that way. I call it smart not to pay a clown $48M over two years who has a history of injuries, suspension and being a “me” player.

  9. Bell got offered PLENTY of guaranteed cash by the Steelers. He didn’t show up because of his me-first attitude & a stupid agent, plain & simple.

  10. Still trying to defend the Bell deal? There is a thing called opportunity cost and Bell hurt himself with his decision to not play. No running back is worth 15 million or 16 million a year when you can plug an overweight running back (Looking at you C.J. Anderson) into your line up and advance to the superbowl. Have 3 running backs close to the league minimum that specializes in certain game situations, allows for freedom and flexibility at other more important positions. I am glad this distract and over priced running back is gone.

  11. Not a Cowboys fan, not even, but gotta admit they’ve been doing things right for a couple years, maybe 3. I first noticed it when they let Dez go. Even Garrett looks to have gotten smarter… maybe a litte. What they do with Dak will be interesting to watch.

  12. ryann252013 says:
    April 6, 2019 at 11:35 am
    Incoming Steeler fans to remind everyone how good and respected their team was almost a decade ago.

    At least they are not Jets fans to remind us how relevant the Jets were 50 years ago and how they were good and respected…..never.

  13. I love the digs at the Steelers who did not offer further guarantees to a player with 2 suspensions under his belt and a failure to disclose an injury that forced him out of an important playoff game. But keep painting him as a pillar of virtue.

  16. Comparing this contract to what the Steelers offered Bell is nonsense – one is a pass rusher, which is a mid-level “beaten up” position, while the other plays one of the two highest attrition positions in the sport. So it makes sense for the contract structures to be different. As it stands, with the entire open market available to him Bell still only got a de facto 2 year contract, meaning that WITH THE ENTIRE LEAGUE TO NEGOTIATE WITH BELL DIDN’T COME CLOSE TO THE SORT OF DEAL YOU’RE SUGGESTING THE STEELERS SHOULD HAVE HANDED HIM. And, as a reminder, Pittsburgh replaced Bell’s value just fine last year.

  17. Well done by my Cowboys. The moved up in the draft (giving up their 3rd) to select him in the second round. The Cowboys knew exactly what they got back then. Dlaw’s character and professional development as a player since then makes this deal. Dlaw earned his money, and with his prime years ahead of him, the Cowboys made sure he remains a vital cog in their organization throughout those years. A rare win win big money contract.

