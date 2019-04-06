DeMarcus Lawrence schedules shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence postponed shoulder surgery until he got his long-term deal. Now that he has his long-term deal, Lawrence will have surgery.

Lawrence has scheduled the surgery for Wednesday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The Pro Bowler will need three to four months for rehab, so the Cowboys faced something of a deadline to get a deal done for Lawrence to undergo surgery and return in time for at least part of training camp.

Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $105 million deal Friday. He gets $31.1 million in 2019 and $16.9 million in 2020, fully guaranteed.

Lawrence played with a torn labrum for two years, he revealed last season. Lawrence appeared on the team’s injury report the week following the game against the Texans after his shoulder popped out of socket during the game.

Lawrence, 26, has made 25 sacks and six forced fumbles the past two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors both seasons.