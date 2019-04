Getty Images

Packers receiver Jake Kumerow has signed his exclusive rights tender, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The Packers start their offseason program Monday.

Kumerow, 27, made his NFL regular-season debut last season. He appeared in five games, with two starts, and made eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

He should have a good shot at making the 53-player roster again this season.