Report: “Little progress” in Russell Wilson contract talks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have known of Russell Wilson‘s deadline for three months. He still doesn’t have a new deal, and news of the deadline doesn’t appear to have moved along negotiations.

Wilson’s representation and the Seahawks have had talks of late but no significant breakthroughs, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

“There has been very little progress made between the two sides,” Condotta quoted a league source.

Wilson set a deadline of April 15 — the start of the team’s offseason program — for a new deal. The Seahawks quarterback has one year remaining on the four-year, $87.6 million contract he signed July 31, 2015, and he wants to avoid the speculation that occurred during the 2015 offseason.

The Seahawks have the franchise tag they could use for 2020, and Wilson’s camp is aware “the franchise tag is a far more realistic possibility than last time,” according to Condotta.

Wilson said in January he would play the 2019 season without a new contract “if that’s what I’ve got to do.”

It is unclear whether Wilson will skip the voluntary offseason program in the absence of an extension.

Wilson, 30, has a 75-36-1 record, six postseason appearances, a Super Bowl title, 17 comeback wins and five Pro Bowls in his seven seasons.