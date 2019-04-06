Trace McSorley visits Giants

Getty Images

The Giants need a quarterback, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll draft one in the first round. Or at all.

Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports that Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley visited the Giants on Friday. He attended the team’s “local prospect” day, which permits every NFL franchise to host an unlimited number of incoming players with geographic ties to the team’s home market. (Apparently, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is close enough to be “local”; McSorley grew up in Virginia.)

With the Giants, McSorley would be reunited with running back Saquon Barkley, who has praised McSorley as a “great leader,” a “great player,” and “one of my favorite teammates ever.”

Barkley also has said that it’s “so disrespectful” for teams and scouts to suggest that McSorley should change positions at the next level. McSorley declined a request to work out with defensive backs at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I haven’t done a [secondary] backpedal in like five and a half years,” McSorley said at the Penn State Pro Day. “I’ve just been focused on quarterback, and that’s where my mindset is.”

Saints coach Sean Payton also has wondered whether McSorley could become the next Julian Edelman, who went from college quarterback to slot receiver to Super Bowl MVP.

Despite all that, NFL.com pegs McSorley as a “priority free agent.” Which is a nice way of saying he’s not expected to be drafted.