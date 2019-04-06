Tre Boston frustrated he’s still a free agent

Getty Images

Veteran safety Tre Boston is one of the dwindling number of players still available in our Free Agent Top 100. He’s frustrated by that.

Boston, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in 2017 and a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2018, wrote on Twitter that he’s getting tired of having to sign “two prove-it deals” in a row and still not having a long-term contract this year. Responding to a Pro Football Focus tweet that called him one of the top defensive backs in the NFC West last season, Boston said he wishes teams would notice.

“Stats are beyond there! OBVIOUSLY!! The Players see it, the Fans see it, and are starting to question what’s going on. I like it, keep asking question,” Boston wrote.

Although there was a run on safeties early in free agency this year, Boston may be the odd man out. He’s still waiting, after NFL free agency has cooled down.