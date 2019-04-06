Will Grier visiting Washington

Getty Images

Whether Washington drafts a quarterback is anybody’s guess at this point, but the team is doing its due diligence on all the top-rated prospects.

West Virginia’s Will Grier will visit Redskins Park in the coming days, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Washington does not have a long-term solution at quarterback with Alex Smith‘s future in doubt and Case Keenum and Colt McCoy signed only through 2019. Washington could attempt to trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen or it could draft one.

The team, though, is expected to find a young quarterback to groom behind Keenum and McCoy.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham visited the team’s facility last week, and Duke’s Daniel Jones is expected this week.

Washington also has scouted Dwayne Haskins, sending a contingent of coaches and executives to Ohio State’s Pro Day last month. Team president Bruce Allen and coach Jay Gruden were among those who made the trip to Columbus.

Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner also is expected to be among the team’s pre-draft visitors, NBC Sports Washington adds.