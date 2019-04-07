Devin Bush visiting Giants

April 7, 2019
The Giants have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal this month and chances are good they’ll be using at least one of them on a defensive player.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they’re meeting with a player who could be in the mix for one of those selections. Per Schefter, former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush will be visiting with the team on Sunday and Monday.

The sixth overall pick might be a bit high for Bush, but No. 17 is in the range where he’s generally being predicted to come off the board come April 25. Bush had 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception over the last two seasons playing as an off-ball linebacker for the Wolverines.

Taking Bush or any other linebacker in the first round would represent a major departure for the Giants. The last linebacker they picked in the first round was Carl Banks in 1984 and they haven’t picked a linebacker earlier than the fourth round since 2009.

  1. I really like Bush. If my Arizona Cardinals can trade back a few spots the guy I really want AZ to draft is LSU’s Devin White. White had 123 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 6 pass breakups/defensed, 4 forced fumbles n 2 fumble recoveries, dude is an absolute baller. White at 6″1-240pds runs a 4.42 with a 39.5in vertical, 7.01 3 cone time showing how agile he is at his size. White hits like a mac truck, always is making plays in the backfield, excels rushing the QB and has the athleticism to cover backs and TE’s in coverage, White is going to be one of the leagues top ILB’s for years to come. If Arizona can move back a few spots and then pick him, pairing up with one of the best ILB’s in the NFL in Elite ILB Jordan Hicks along w/ another excellent ILB Hasson Reddick who is started to really shine and come into his own, White would seriously strengthen the middle of that defense giving them 3 excellent ILB’s.

