Devin Bush visiting Giants

Getty Images

The Giants have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal this month and chances are good they’ll be using at least one of them on a defensive player.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they’re meeting with a player who could be in the mix for one of those selections. Per Schefter, former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush will be visiting with the team on Sunday and Monday.

The sixth overall pick might be a bit high for Bush, but No. 17 is in the range where he’s generally being predicted to come off the board come April 25. Bush had 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception over the last two seasons playing as an off-ball linebacker for the Wolverines.

Taking Bush or any other linebacker in the first round would represent a major departure for the Giants. The last linebacker they picked in the first round was Carl Banks in 1984 and they haven’t picked a linebacker earlier than the fourth round since 2009.