Drew Lock visiting Broncos Sunday and Monday

The Broncos’ meetings with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft will continue with Drew Lock.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the former Missouri quarterback will be in Denver on Sunday and Monday to visit with the Broncos. Denver holds the No. 10 pick in the first round of the draft and is also set to meet with former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins this week.

The team also worked out Duke’s Daniel Jones recently. Kyler Murray rounds out the group of players that the Broncos have met with or plan to meet with before the draft gets under way later this month.

Haskins is also meeting with Washington this week, while Lock met with them and the Giants last week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he’ll move on to meet with the Chargers from there.

There were reports after the Senior Bowl that the Broncos were very high on Lock’s potential and that General Manager John Elway was “smitten” with the quarterback, but there’s a lot to play out before the