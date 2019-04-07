Dwayne Haskins visiting Washington and Denver

Getty Images

Washington officials won’t even acknowledge that Alex Smith is unlikely to play this year, but the way they’re looking at quarterbacks makes it reasonably clear they’re not expecting him any time soon, if at all.

The latest quarterback to visit will be Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Haskins will visit Washington (which picks 15th overall) and Denver (10th) this week.

Broncos boss John Elway said they’d bring the top four quarterbacks in (Kyler Murray, Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones), while Washington has cast a wider net, with West Virginia’s Will Grier in this week as well.

Washington has already met with Lock, Jones is expected this week, and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham has made his way there as well.