Gerald Hodges announces retirement

Getty Images

Veteran NFL linebacker Gerald Hodges won’t return for another season.

Hodges announced his retirement via Twitter on Friday. He spent six seasons in the NFL.

Hodges entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2013 and appeared in 29 games for the team before being traded to the 49ers during the 2015 season. He started 16 games for the Niners through the end of the 2016 season and then moved on to the Saints and Cardinals over the last two seasons.

Hodges made 55 tackles while appearing in 16 games and making six starts for Arizona last year. He had 282 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble over his entire career.