Jordan Taylor taking free agent visits this week

Free agents who haven’t found a home are feeling a bit of heat now, as they try to find a spot before draft picks and undrafted rookies start filling roster spots.

If they’re coming off injuries, there’s even more urgency.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor is visiting the Vikings and the Seahawks this week.

Taylor didn’t play last year after offseason hip surgeries, though he tried to practice a bit late in the season before they decided not to activate him from the physically unable to perform list.

He caught 29 passes over the previous two seasons, and teams looking for a big target might want to see if he’s well and ready to contribute.