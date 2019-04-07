Josh Jacobs visiting Eagles this week

Getty Images

The Eagles traded for Jordan Howard, but that apparently won’t stop them from considering a running back in the draft. Alabama’s Josh Jacobs is among the running backs getting a look from the Eagles.

Jacobs will visit Philadelphia this week, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since taking Ohio State’s Keith Byars in 1986. They haven’t used a selection on a running back before the fourth round since 2009 when they took LeSean McCoy in the second round.

Baltimore also had Jacobs for a visit last week.

Jacobs had only 317 touches in three seasons at Alabama. He averaged 5.9 yards on 215 rushes, 11.9 yards on 48 receptions and 28.6 yards on 18 kickoffs.