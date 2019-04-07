JuJu Smith-Schuster: Crazy how big Antonio Brown’s ego got

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for JuJu Smith-Schuster to respond to Antonio Brown ripping Smith-Schuster on social media.

After Brown said Smith-Schuster fumbled the Steelers’ postseason away, Smith-Schuster expressed surprise that a former friend would take a shot at him like that.

“Keep your emotions off the internet,” Smith-Schuster wrote, in a series of tweets. “All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love!”

Smith-Schuster followed that up with a quote that is often attributed to Mark Twain but does not appear in any of his published work: “Never argue with a fool. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”