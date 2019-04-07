Larry Fitzgerald consulting with Phoenix Suns

Getty Images

Arizona’s most respected pro athlete is helping a struggling local team get back on track.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been participating in the interview process as the Phoenix Suns look to hire a new front office executive, ESPN reports.

Suns owner Robert Sarver has said that he values his relationship with Fitzgerald, and the two are golf buddies. Sarver has taken a lot of criticism in the Phoenix area over both the Suns’ struggles on the court and issues related to the team’s arena, but Fitzgerald has defended him.

“He’s drastically misunderstood. I love Mr. Sarver,” Fitzgerald said in an Arizona sports radio interview last year. “I spent a lot of time with him. I can’t think of anybody who I trust more than him. He’s one of those guys, he’ll look you in your eye, he’ll shake your hand. He would go out of his way to help anybody he knows. Once you know him . . . it’s easy to love him.”

Any help Fitzgerald can provide, the Suns could use. They’re dead last in the NBA Western Conference this season, with a 19-61 record, and this is their ninth consecutive season missing the playoffs.