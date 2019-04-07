Mike Tannenbaum moves from Dolphins to ESPN

Getty Images

Mike Tannenbaum was the subject of criticism on ESPN while running the personnel departments for the Jets and Dolphins and now he’ll get a chance to be critical of others doing similar jobs.

The Dolphins announced Tannenbaum was reassigned from his role as the executive vice president of football operations after the 2018 season and that reassignment was expected to result in his exit from the organization. That exit has led him to ESPN, where he will appear on their NFL programming and serve as an analyst for the 2019 draft coverage on ESPN Radio.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Tannenbaum said, via the Miami Herald. “I’ve always admired the people and professionals at ESPN, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

Tannenbaum worked for the Dolphins from 2015 until his ouster early this year. He was the Jets’ General Manager from 2006 through 2012.