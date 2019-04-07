Ryan Shazier is back to doing box jumps

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to amaze.

Only 16 months removed from a serious neck injury that kept him from walking temporarily, with fears he may not be able to walk permanently, Shazier is walking. And more.

He’s back to box jumping.

It’s an impressive development for a guy who has shown a degree of dedication, determination, and commitment that has caused him to exceed all reasonable expectations. And while Shazier remains a long shot to ever play again (he still wants to return to the field), Shazer has managed to do much more than most would have ever expected him to do.

His story should inspire anyone who deals with any type of adversity. Much can be overcome with the right attitude, and Shazier has it. The Steelers should make sure he’s part of the organization, in some capacity, for as long as he wants to be.