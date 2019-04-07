Seahawks kicking the tires on Ulrick John

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed a pair of former first-rounders this offseason to bolster their offensive line, now they’re looking for some depth.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Patriots free agent tackle Ulrick John is visiting the Seahawks later this week.

The 26-year-old John has bounced around, originally entering the league as a seventh-round pick of the Colts, who has spent time with the Dolphins, Cardinals, and Packers before signing with the Patriots last year.

He didn’t play for the Patriots, with a foot injury in the preseason finale that needed surgery sent him to injured reserve. He’s appeared in 10 games and started three (all with the Cardinals in 2016).

The Seahawks added guards Mike Iupati and D.J. Fluker in free agency, giving them four former first-rounders on the line (along with tackles Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi).