Shawn Oakman resurfaces in Spring League

The football career of former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman was derailed by sexual assault charges, which caused him to fall completely out of the 2016 draft. Acquitted last month after the case went to trial, Oakman hopes to finally get to the NFL.

His journey begins in The Spring League.

Oakman has signed with the four-team developmental league, which is the only offseason outdoor league launched in the past 20 years or so that has actually survived more than a year.

The Spring League’s partnership with the XFL could help Oakman get consideration there in 2020, if an NFL team doesn’t give him a chance in 2019. Whether the NFL has interest in him may depend on what he does during The Spring League’s short, two-week season.