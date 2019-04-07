Vikings add backup quarterback Sean Mannion

Getty Images

The Vikings are bringing in a backup quarterback just before the start of the offseason program.

Sean Mannion will sign with Minnesota, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Mannion worked out for the Vikings last week.

The Vikings have been looking for a backup to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins since Trevor Siemian, last year’s backup, signed with the Jets. Mannion joins Cousins and Kyle Sloter as the quarterbacks currently on the Vikings’ roster.

A 2015 third-round draft pick, Mannion spent four years with the Rams and started just one game, a meaningless Week 17 loss in 2017. This year the Rams decided to let Mannion walk in free agency and signed Blake Bortles as the backup to Jared Goff.