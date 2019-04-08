2018 fifth-round pick Cole Madison reinstated to Packers roster

Getty Images

The Packers began their offseason program on Monday and guard Cole Madison was one of the players to report to work.

Whether Madison would be among the players listening to Matt LaFleur’s first address to the team since being hired as their head coach in January was up in the air earlier this year. Madison stepped away from the team before training camp to deal with personal issues and did not return at any point during the season.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this year that the team hoped Madison would return and, according to multiple reports, Madison was back with the team on Monday and has been reinstated to the team’s roster.

Madison was a fifth-round pick out of Washington State last year.