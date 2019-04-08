Adam Gase offering clean slate at start of Jets program

AP

Adam Gase is ready for a fresh start, after being fired by the Dolphins this offseason.

Perhaps that’s why he’s offering one to all the Jets.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the new Jets head coach said he hoped to set a tone for his new team with his first meeting today, as the Jets begin their offseason program.

“[I want to] let those guys know, whatever happened before, I really don’t care,” he said. “Whoever you are from this day forward, that’s who I’m going to know. You could’ve been late, disruptive and a terrible football player. When April 8 starts, you can be on time, great in the locker room and play well — and that’s what I’m going to know.

“To me, it’s a fresh start for everybody because that’s what it has to be. We’re moving forward.”

Gase got one in Miami because quarterback Ryan Tannehill was never able to stay healthy or develop. In New York, he has a new project in Sam Darnold, and fun parts to play with after the offseason addition of running back Le'Veon Bell.

But the Jets haven’t been the playoffs in eight years, or had a winning record in the last three, so there’s plenty of work to do.

The Cardinals and Packers also open their program today, and the Bengals start tomorrow. Four teams with new coaches started last week (the Browns, Broncos, Dolphins, and Buccaneers), while the rest of the league is eligible to start next week (all will be going by the 15th except the Saints who start on the 22nd).