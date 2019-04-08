Allen Bailey visiting Panthers

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Allen Bailey visited the Patriots early in free agency and was reportedly still talking with them as March came to an end, but no deal has materialized in New England.

That leaves Bailey on the open market and he’ll be meeting with another team on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bailey is visiting with the Panthers.

The Panthers have added Bruce Irvin to their defensive line this offseason and they’ve said goodbye to the retiring Julius Peppers.

Bailey was a 2011 third-round pick by the Chiefs and has spent his entire career with Kansas City. He had 38 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 regular season appearances last year.