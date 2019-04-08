Antonio Brown can’t leave JuJu Smith-Schuster alone

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
Antonio Brown doesn’t know how to take yes for an answer.

He got what he wanted — a one-way ticket out of Pittsburgh and a new contract from the Raiders. But he continues to weaponize social media against former teammates, shifting his attention from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In his latest Instagram misadventure, Brown posted a screenshot of a DM he received from Smith-Schuster in November 2015. “What’s up AB?” Smith-Schuster said at the time. “I’m a receiver at the University of Southern California. I appreciate all your work. Your [sic] a great man on and off the field. Do you have any tips that can help take my game to the next level? Thanks man.”

Brown added as his comment to the image a microphone emoji with the message “#OnToTheNext.”

None of this makes any sense. When Smith-Schuster sent the message to Brown, Smith-Schuster was still 18 years old and largely unproven as a player. He was earnest about trying to improve, and he approached Brown with deference and respect.

The problem for Brown is that Smith-Schuster became very proven as a player. And Brown has allowed envy and fear to consume him, because all of a sudden mirror mirror on the wall has made it clear to Brown that, as his star inevitably fades, Smith-Schuster’s is ascending.

It really is that simple. Brown felt threatened by Smith-Schuster, because eventually the Steelers would have chosen Smith-Schuster over Brown. So Brown forced the issue, making it look like he wanted out before the Steelers initiated the divorce.

Amazingly, Brown can’t let it go, even though Smith-Schuster is no longer competing directly with Brown. Brown knows that people will compare his performance to Smith-Schuster’s, and Brown likely is concerned that Smith-Schuster will perform better than Brown in 2019, and beyond.

That continues to gnaw at Brown, eventually compelling him to lash out in a way that makes him look petty and small. It will continue until someone becomes willing and able to get Brown to realize that he needs to stop digging.

23 responses to “Antonio Brown can’t leave JuJu Smith-Schuster alone

  1. JJ did attack Browns character. All Brown said was JJ fumbled the season away. Here is my bet AB is way more productive than JJ this year. The Steelers messed up big time.

  2. I hope these two go at it all year long. And it would be great if some other Steelers joined in too, and get a big ol’ dumpster fire of a mess going. What fun!

  5. AB is a clown. And he can’t get past that JuJu was getting the best of him. Can’t wait to see what happens when AB doesn’t do much in Oakland this year and JuJu bests him again. We might see a nuclear moment coming from AB.

  7. What I don’t get is that Brown’s behavior is only going to intensify the comparison next year. Whereas if he had been like, “Yo JuJu, hoping for the best in your situation as I plan on making the best of my new situation . . . peace out!” People wouldn’t conclude, correctly so, that he is bitter that JuJu was named the team MVP by his teammates. So very very sad!

  8. Don’t worry, JuJu, only a couple more months before AB is lashing out at Derek Carr, Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, the fans, the concession vendors at the stadium and pretty much anyone associated with the Raiders.

  9. Antonio Brown is embarrassing himself. He fits right in with the low life Raiders. I hope AB enjoys losing football games, cause he is going to lose a ton of them in Oakland.

  11. I don’t get it. I was a fan of AB. Was tired of his two faced antics but still hated to see him go. He is looking so pathetic with all this that now maybe it really is better that he and his baggage have left. I just don’t get what he is trying to do. He has issues. Sad.

  13. Meanwhile James Conner and Leveon have a great relationship off the field judging by Bell’s story on Instagram. This tells me who the players were trying to get away from. AB is the worst.

  14. The Raiders shouldn’t have renegotiated Brown’s contract without a “No social media” provision written into it.

  15. You can’t be the best all time receiver when JUJU’s taking your numbers so he had to get out. The Steelers were smart. Good Luck getting them numbers in Oakland.

  16. Brown continues to show how pathetic ones who feel they are so important can get, Ju JU was becoming more popular than Brown and Brown ego cannot stand it. Brown has shown his total lack of respect for teammates he had in Pittsburgh, time for him to get over himself and move on.

  17. Yeah, ok.
    And some people think the WWE smack talk is for real too.

  19. Oakland lost on this trade, they should have only considered dealing for Brown if the Pittsburgh were willing to give them a 1st and 2nd round draft choice.

  23. Antonio Brown is a bad person. I don’t want to hear how much charity his agent talks him into doing how nice he is to kids and dogs.

    He’s jealous, vengeful, mean spirited, ungracious, selfish and petty.

    And that’s all I have to say about that.

