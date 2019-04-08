Bears think safety swap can be a “win-win”

Getty Images

The Bears likely knew they were going to lose safety Adrian Amos this offseason, after drafting and developing him.

But their disappointment in losing a talented young player was mitigated by finding an only slightly less young safety who is ready to prove himself for several reasons.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bears think that replacing Amos (who went to the Packers) with former Packers (and briefly Washington) safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix can still be a “win-win.”

While Amos rang the bell with a long-term deal, Clinton-Dix took a one-year deal in hopes of a good season with a great defense can help him find his security next year (if people are still signing safeties then).

“A lot of times if it gets to that point (where the agent and player) can say hey, I want another bite at the apple if I play well and sometimes it’s financially advantageous for us too,” Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said. “And hey let’s just be honest, usually these one-year deals, they are very motivated and he has the right makeup and character to come in and play well. And he fits well into the defense and obviously the familiarity with [former Alabama teammate] Eddie Jackson, I think that helps a lot too.”

Pace said he was “proud” that Amos was able to get a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers, and not just because it might give the Bears a chance at a rare comp pick (they haven’t had one since 2009).