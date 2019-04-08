Bills bring D.K. Metcalf in for visit

Getty Images

The Bills signed some free agent wide receivers last month and they may not be done adding to the group this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is meeting with former Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf on Monday. The Bills currently hold the No. 9 overall pick.

Pictures of Metcalf working out without a shirt went viral earlier this year, but he didn’t have much time on the field in college to create highlights that might do the same. Metcalf was limited to seven games by a neck injury last year and played 21 games overall in the college ranks. He caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in those appearances.

Rapoport’s colleague James Palmer reports that Metcalf said he also had plans to meet with the Ravens leading up to the draft.