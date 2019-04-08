Bronson Kaufusi, Anthony Wint sign ERFA tenders with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets start their offseason program on Monday and two of their exclusive rights free agents kicked off the day by signing their tenders from the team.

The team announced that defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and linebacker Anthony Wint signed their tenders. The Jets tendered nine exclusive rights free agents altogether and all of them have now signed their tenders.

Kaufusi was a 2016 third-round pick by the Ravens and missed his rookie season with a broken ankle. He played in three games for Baltimore in 2017 and landed with the Jets after being cut last September. He played three games with the Jets last year.

Wint made one tackle in two appearances with the Jets last year. He signed with the team after going undrafted out of Florida International.