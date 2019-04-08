Cardinals keep Rodney Gunter, add two from AAF

Getty Images

After drawing some interest elsewhere, free agent defensive tackle Rodney Gunter will stay in Arizona.

Gunter has signed a one-year deal, the team announced today. He visited the Packers last week.

The 27-year-old Gunter was drafted by the Cardinals in 2015 and hasn’t missed a game in four seasons. He’s been a reliable part of their defensive line rotation, and will continue to be.

Also coming to the Cardinals are two offensive linemen from the Alliance of America Football: Andrew Lauderdale of the Arizona Hotshots and Jeremiah Poutasi of the Salt Lake Stallions. And exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich and tight end Darrell Daniels also signed one-year deals with the Cardinals today.