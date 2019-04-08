Chiefs sign Jeremiah Attaochu

Getty Images

The Chiefs continued reshaping their defense on Monday.

The agents for linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu announced that their client has signed with Kansas City. No terms of the deal have been announced.

It’s a return to the AFC West for Attaochu after he began his career as a Chargers second-round pick in 2014. He signed with the 49ers last March, but wound up with the Jets after failing to make the cut to the 53-man roster with the Niners.

Attaochu had two sacks in 11 games with the Jets and has 12 career sacks to go with 92 tackles and three forced fumbles.

He joins Emmanuel Ogbah, Alex Okafor, Tyrann Mathieu, Damien Wilson and Bashaud Breeland as new additions on defense this offseason.