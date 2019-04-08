Cowboys sign Shakir Soto

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed former Alliance of American Football defensive end Shakir Soto, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

More than two dozen former AAF players have signed NFL contracts since The Alliance folded.

Soto played for the San Diego Fleet, getting four sacks in eight games.

Soto, 25, has never played a regular-season NFL team but has spent time with the Broncos and Raiders.

The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2017 before cutting him out of the preseason. He spent a few weeks on the Raiders’ practice squad that season after signing in December.

The Raiders signed him to a futures contract but waived him out of the preseason last September.