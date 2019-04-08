Darron Lee shows up for start of Jets workouts

Getty Images

The start of offseason programs can be awkward for players whose names have been on the trade rumor circuit all offseason.

Jets linebacker Darron Lee is showing up as normal, however.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the former first-round pick was on hand when the Jets began this morning.

He became surplus to requirements when the Jets signed linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract.

Lee might have underperformed considering his draft status (the 20th overall pick in 2016), but he would likely interest others considering he’s still on his rookie contract.