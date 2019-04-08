DeMarcus Lawrence expects to miss preseason after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is set to have a press conference at the team’s facility on Tuesday to discuss the five-year, $105 million deal he signed last Friday.

Lawrence will then move on to having shoulder surgery Wednesday. Lawrence is having a torn labrum repaired and was waiting for his new deal to be done before heading into the operating room.

The rehab timeline for that surgery stretches well into the summer and Lawrence said on The Rich Eisen Show Monday that he expects to miss the preseason with designs on being ready to go in Week One.

“Yes, you are always hopeful for the shorter time barring some complication,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 103.3 FM, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was certainly a concern. He played with it last year. We felt like it in his best interest long-term. DeMarcus felt that way. We needed to get surgery. It turns out it got done in a timely fashion. We couldn’t do a contract that wasn’t good for DeMarcus and the Cowboys.”

It will be some time before there’s a sense of Lawrence’s chances of being ready in September, but the rest of the Cowboys will get their offseason work started next week.