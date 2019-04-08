Dolphins agree to terms with Jayrone Elliott

Getty Images

The Dolphins are signing pass rusher Jayrone Elliott, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Several teams, including the Raiders, Cardinals and Ravens, had interest in the former Alliance of American Football player. He led the AAF in sacks with 7.5 in eight games with the San Antonio Commanders.

Elliott signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2014. He appeared in 38 games in three seasons, making 47 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Packers traded him to the Cowboys in 2017, and he appeared in one game with Dallas.

He spent time with the Saints in the 2018 offseason.